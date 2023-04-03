Chelsea have sacked manager Graham Potter, the London club said on Sunday after a string of poor results left the expensively-assembled team 11th in the Premier League.

Potter had been signed by Chelsea’s new ownership in September after they prised him away from Brighton & Hove Albion but the Englishman lasted 31 games, winning only 12, before the owners pulled the trigger.

While Potter oversaw wins in the Champions League where they topped their group after beating AC Milan twice and knocked out Borussia Dortmund, their league form nosedived as they fell out of the top four and into the bottom half of the table.

Potter is the 12th manager to be sacked in the Premier League this season with the announcement coming hours after relegation-threatened Leicester City parted ways with Brendan Rodgers by mutual agreement.

The departures of Rodgers and Potter set a new Premier League record for most dismissals in a season, beating the 10 that happened in four other seasons, most recently in 2017-18

Leicester City have parted ways with manager Brendan Rodgers by mutual agreement, the Premier League club said on Sunday, with the team 19th in the table and facing potential relegation.

Rodgers’s last game in charge was Saturday’s 2-1 loss to Crystal Palace which left Leicester with 25 points from 28 games. They have not won a game in all competitions since Feb. 11, losing six of their last seven.