Crystal Palace deservedly edged a seven-goal thriller against West Ham to reach the 40-point mark targeted by manager Roy Hodgson and leave the Hammers in relegation trouble.

Former England boss Hodgson has led Palace to four wins in six games since returning as manager last month to almost certainly guide the Eagles, now 11 points clear of the bottom three, to safety.

Kick-off in south London was delayed by 15 minutes because of an issue with the turnstiles – but there was no shortage of action once the match got under way.

Although West Ham took an early lead when Tomas Soucek punished Michael Olise’s failure to clear a corner, Palace swung the game in their favour with three goals in an impressive 15-minute spell.

Jordan Ayew levelled within six minutes with a first-time finish at the end a slick move, before the returning Wilfried Zaha finished from Eberechi Eze’s pass across the six-yard box and Jeffrey Schlupp added a third after dispossessing Soucek.

A superb first-half took another twist when West Ham again capitalised on a corner, Michail Antonio heading in at the back post to reduce the deficit before the break.

Eze’s penalty restored Palace’s two-goal advantage midway through the second half after he was judged to have been fouled by Nayef Aguerd – but the Hammers defender made amends as the visitors responded with a scrappy third from yet another set-piece.

However, David Moyes’ side could not find a late equaliser to boost their survival prospects and West Ham remain five points above the relegation places with five games remaining.

Nottingham Forest were stunned as a late Brentford fightback denied them precious points in their fight for Premier League survival.

Brazilian midfielder Danilo marked his 22nd birthday by putting Forest ahead just before half-time, reacting quickest to steer home Morgan Gibbs-White’s shot which deflected into his path.

Brentford had plenty of the ball but created few clear chances until Ivan Toney’s 82nd-minute free-kick went in off Forest keeper Keylor Navas.

With Forest hanging on and only 10 men on the pitch after Danilo went off injured, substitute Josh Dasilva scored the 94th-minute winner which was only confirmed after a long VAR check.

Forest players argued Brentford forward Yoane Wissa was stood in an offside position and blocking the view of Navas when Dasilva’s shot came in, though replays suggested he was narrowly onside.

But Forest head coach Steve Cooper is still not convinced it was the correct decision.

“The guys are fuming over it. I’m still waiting for that clear-cut image. It’s a massive call in this time of the season,” he said.

Brighton reignited their push for a place in Europe next season by recording their biggest-ever top-flight victory at the expense of woeful Wolves.

The Seagulls remain eighth in the Premier League but are now just a point behind Liverpool in seventh and two behind fifth-placed Tottenham, who have played two games more than Roberto de Zerbi’s side.

Deniz Undav broke the deadlock with his first Premier League goal, before Pascal Gross made it 2-0 with an easy finish following Julio Enciso’s driving run and pass.

Gross doubled his personal tally in sensational fashion midway through the first half, controlling Enciso’s square ball before sending a swerving strike past Wolves goalkeeper Jose Sa into the corner.

Danny Welbeck’s close-range header from Pervis Estupinan’s cross made it 4-0 before half-time, and the former Manchester United and Arsenal forward grabbed his second early in the second half after intercepting Nathan Collins’ misplaced pass.

Undav completed the scoring with another fabulous effort, dispossessing Matheus Nunes on the edge of the area and lifting a perfectly weighted chip over Sa.

Wolves remain eight points clear of the relegation zone, but manager Julen Lopetegui will be alarmed at the manner of his team’s collapse on the south coast.