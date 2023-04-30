Manchester City beat Fulham to return to the top of the Premier League as Erling Haaland scored his 50th goal of the season in all competitions.

Haaland converted a third-minute penalty, after Julian Alvarez had been fouled by Tim Ream, to become the first top-flight player to reach a half-century of goals in one campaign since Tom ‘Pongo’ Waring did so for Aston Villa in 1931.

The Norwegian striker also moved level for most goals in a Premier League season – matching the 34 goals Andy Cole scored for Newcastle in 1993-94 and the same amount Alan Shearer registered for Blackburn a year later.

However, Fulham grabbed a 15th-minute equaliser with their first attempt of the match as Carlos Vinicius powerfully shot past Ederson after Harry Wilson had headed the ball into his path.

But the hosts could not hang on to record what might have been a remarkable result.

Jack Grealish had an effort pushed on to the crossbar for Manchester City, who regained their lead in the 36th minute through Alvarez’s superb strike from 25 yards out.

City’s win moves them above – and one point clear of – Arsenal, with Pep Guardiola’s side having a game in hand.

This is the first time City have been above Arsenal since mid-February as they aim to win the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup treble.

Bournemouth moved ever closer to securing their Premier League status with victory at the Vitality Stadium as Leeds’ relegation fears deepened.

Jefferson Lerma scored twice in four first-half minutes to put the Cherries in control – curling in a superb first-time shot before lashing the ball home after Leeds goalkeeper Illan Meslier flapped at a corner from the right.

Leeds pulled a goal back with a Patrick Bamford header from Wilfried Gnonto’s cross on 32 minutes but a tidy finish from Dominic Solanke restored Bournemouth’s two-goal advantage in the 63rd.

The visitors tried to force their way back into the game but could not find a way past Neto in the Bournemouth goal. After keeping out a fierce strike from Marc Roca, the former Fiorentina keeper made a fine double save to deny Robin Koch and then Gnonto.

Substitute Antoine Semenyo’s first Bournemouth goal sealed the win in stoppage time as his shot squirmed under Meslier.

Defeat leaves Javi Gracia’s side in 16th, just a point above the relegation zone and regardless of the result between Leicester and Everton. Only goal difference will keep them out of the bottom three by Monday night.

Meanwhile, Gary O’Neil’s Bournemouth are up to 13th, 10 points clear of the drop zone.

Bruno Fernandes scored his 100th career league goal to boost Manchester United’s Champions League hopes and end Aston Villa’s 10-match unbeaten run.

Fernandes pounced six minutes before half-time after Emiliano Martinez had turned Marcus Rashford’s shot into his path.

It sealed a deserved victory for the hosts, who had already gone close through Marcel Sabitzer.

Callum Wilson took his Premier League tally to 15 goals for the season as Newcastle fought back to beat bottom club Southampton at St James’ Park and strengthen their place in the top four.

Saints, who started the day six points adrift of safety, took a surprise lead in the first half when Stuart Armstrong turned in Kamaldeen Sulemana’s low ball following a swift counter.

Newcastle sent on Wilson, who scored twice in the 4-1 win at Everton last Thursday, at half-time and he made an almost immediate impact when he poked in from close range following a free-kick nine minutes after the break.

Wilson then saw a header tipped over before a second was ruled out by the Video Assistant Referee for offside.

But Newcastle completed the turnaround when Theo Walcott deflected a corner into his own net and Wilson finally got his second when he showed great composure to round the goalkeeper and slot in.

Wilson came close to his third in the final few seconds when he hit the bar, but the victory means Newcastle are third, 11 points clear of Tottenham with five games remaining.

Southampton, meanwhile, remain six points adrift at the bottom of the table and staring relegation to the Championship in the face.

Diogo Jota’s injury-time winner gave Liverpool a dramatic victory at Anfield after Tottenham looked on course to salvage a point despite going three goals behind inside 15 minutes.

Spurs were 5-0 down after 20 minutes at Newcastle United and swiftly found themselves three goals adrift at Anfield as Liverpool delivered an opening salvo that left them chasing what looked like a lost cause.

Instead, when former Everton striker Richarlison headed his first Premier League goal of the season in stoppage time, Spurs were on the brink of rescuing an unlikely draw – until Jota capitalised on a defensive mix-up seconds later to win the game for Liverpool.

Curtis Jones opened the scoring in the third minute from Trent Alexander-Arnold’s cross before Luis Diaz, making his first start since suffering a knee injury in October that required surgery, turned in Mohamad Salah’s delivery at the near post two minutes later.

Salah made amends for missing penalties against Bournemouth and Arsenal by adding the third from the spot following Romero’s reckless challenge on Cody Gakpo.

With Spurs fans, who were given a refund after the 6-1 debacle on Tyneside, demanding their money back once more, they staged a fightback and showed real character, Harry Kane volleying home six minutes before the interval.

Spurs actually had chances to give Liverpool even more anxious moments but both Son Heung-min and Cristian Romero hit the post within seconds in the second half.

But Son then raced clear to beat Alisson, giving Spurs renewed hope with 13 minutes left.

Richarlison sent the visiting fans wild with a header, before Jota had the last word.

Liverpool move up to fifth to retain slim hopes of Champions League football but earlier victories for Manchester United and Newcastle United make this an increasingly long shot.