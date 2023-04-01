Police are appealing for witnesses and information following an incident of common assault and criminal damage in Hatfield.

It was reported that an altercation occurred between two men outside Asda, in the Town Centre, sometime between 4pm and 4.45pm on Friday 17 March. A woman is then reported to have intervened.

Shortly after, the victim’s car which was parked nearby, had its driver side window smashed.

PC Jordan Critchley, who is investigating, said: “Our enquiries are continuing at this stage, but it is believed the involved parties are known to each other. I am keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or the events leading up to it.

“I am also particularly keen to hear from the woman who intervened. Anyone with information can contact me directly via email.”

A 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of common assault and criminal damage. He has been released on police bail while enquiries continue.