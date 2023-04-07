Peter Andre will return to Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey’s iconic musical Grease at the Dominion Theatre in London’s West End, following his acclaimed performances last year.

Pete will play the roles of Vince Fontaine and Teen Angel at certain performances from August 29 – October 19.

After a whirlwind summer romance, leather-clad greaser Danny and girl-next-door Sandy are unexpectedly reunited when she transfers to Rydell High for senior year. But can they survive the trials and tribulations of teenage life and find true love once more?

Grease, directed by Nikolai Foster and choreographed by Arlene Phillips, returns to wow the West End for another strictly limited season, from 2nd June until 28th October.

Jason Donovan will return to the show to play the role of Teen Angel at some performances from August 14 – October 28. Louise Redknapp will play Teen Angel from June 2 – July 29, excluding Mondays.

Dan Partridge, Olivia Moore and Jocasta Almgill reprise their roles as Danny, Sandy and Rizzo in the production that’s bursting with hits including Summer Nights, Greased Lightnin’, Hopelessly Devoted To You and You’re The One That I Want.