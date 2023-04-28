PEO class-based trade union federation commemorates International Workers Day in all cities

“Solidarity – Reunification – Social Justice”

PEO will honor Workers Day by holding meetings, events and marches in all cities and a joint celebration in Nicosia with the Turkish Cypriot trade union organisations.

This year’s Workers Day is commemorated under the slogan “Solidarity – Reunification – Social Justice”.

As part of the celebrations, hundreds of worker’s assemblies will be held in workplaces and places of residence, in municipalities and local communities.

The main event in Nicosia will culminate in a joint celebration with the Turkish Cypriot progressive trade unions at the stadium in the UN-administered buffer zone (Ledra Palace).

The following is a detailed programme of May Day events in all cities on Monday 1 May 2023:

PEO Nicosia (main event) ● 5:30 pm. Gathering at Eleftherias Square. ● Address by the General Secretary of AKEL Stefanos Stefanou. ● March and coming together with the march of the Turkish Cypriot Trade Unions at the stadium of the buffer zone (Ledra Palace). ● Concert with the Bicommunal Band under the title of “Rock for Peace – Solidarity, Reunification, Social Justice”.

PEO Limassol ● 10:00 am. Pre-meeting at the Limassol PEO building. ● 10.30 am. March to Enteric Square. ● 11:00 a.m. Speech by the PEO Limassol District Secretary M.Sygeri ● Cultural Programme.

PEO Larnaca: ● 09.30 am. Meeting at PEO Larnaca building ● 10.30 March to Finikoudes Square. ● 11.30 Speech by Giorgos Ioulianos, PEO Larnaca Secretary ● Artistic programme.

PEO Paphos: ● 10:00 am. Meeting at PEO Paphos meeting ● Speech by the Secretary of PEO Paphos Nikos Savvides ● Cultural program ● March through the main streets of the city