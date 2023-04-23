On the Tuesday of Bright Week, the 19th of April 2023, His Grace Bishop Iakovos of Claudiopolis presided at the Hierarchical and Festal Divine Liturgy of Ss Raphael, Nicholas and Irene at the Parish’s feast in Enfield. The Reverend Protopresbyters Frs Athanasios Melissaris (Protopresbyter of the Ecumenical Throne and Professor of the University of Athens), Konstantinos Garivaldinos, Nikolaos Kokkinos and the Priest-in-charge Rev Fr. Pavlos Lambrou concelebrated with His Grace, celebrating the Eucharistic Assembly. The Rev. Fr Gregory Florides also served as Deacon.

His Grace Bishop Iakovos conveyed His Eminence Archbishop Nikitas’ Pastoral love and His Paschal greetings to the president of the community, Mr. Kyriakos Pitsiellis, to the committee members and to all the faithful on the parish’ feast day. Fr Athanasios preached the Word of God, concentrating on the day’s Gospel reading – the Risen Christ’s appearance on the road to Emmaus – highlighting that the empty tomb and the Risen Lord is witnessed and experienced in the lives and faces of the Church’s contemporary Saints.

Christ is Risen! Truly He is Risen!







