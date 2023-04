The Community of Panagia Eleousa Nottingham was visited on Palm Sunday by His Grace Bishop Maximos of Melitene, who presided over the Divine Liturgy.

The priest in charge of the church, Protopresbyter Ioakeim Oureilidis, co-celebrated the service.

His Grace spoke about the great feast of the day and the preparation of the faithful for Easter, blessed the palm branches and distributed them to the faithful.



Photos: Alexios Genaris