On Palm Sunday, 9th April 2023, at the Church of St Andrew in Edinburgh, His Eminence Archbishop Nikitas of Thyateira and Great Britain presided during Matins and the concelebration of the Divine Liturgy, alongside His Grace Bishop Raphael of Ilion.

At the end of Matins, His Eminence blessed and distributed small crosses made from palm leaves to the faithful, as it is the custom, as a reminder of Christ’s triumphant entrance into Jerusalem.

Among those concelebrating were the Very Reverend Archimandrite Antonios Kakalis, the Reverend Protopresbyter Luke Jefferey, Archdeacon George Tsourous and Deacon Anton Caius Gurgu.

On the evening of the same day, His Eminence Archbishop Nikitas presided over the Service of the Bridegroom, alongside His Grace Bishop Raphael of Ilion.

