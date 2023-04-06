Ordination of a Deacon by Bishop Maximos of Melitene

His Grace Bishop Maximos of Melitene performed the ordination of a Deacon on the fifth Sunday of Lent at the Church of Archangel Michael in Margate.

The new Deacon, Mr. Piotr Prokopczyk, is married and of Polish origin.

Archimandrite Vissarion Kokliotis, Fr. Adam Misijuk from the Church of Poland, and Fr. David Gilchrist, co-celebrated.

His Grace addressed the new Deacon with words of admonition and conveyed the blessing of His Eminence Archbishop Nikitas of Thyateira and Great Britain.

Bishop Maximos also performed the laying on of hands for three new Readers.

The newly-ordained Deacon offered to the Bishop a copy of the Polish Our Lady of Częstochowa, which is a significant pilgrimage site for the country, as well as a blessing cross.