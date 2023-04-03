Another team that has a Cup Final date to look forward to is Sophia Karanicholas and Samuel Arthur’s Under 15 Girls who were taken all the way and had to win their semi-final on penalties. The match was described as one of the most bizarre games this season as the extremely windy conditions made it difficult for the girls. Neither team could keep the ball down, nor string four passes together. As a result, the match was very scrappy. The conditions did not help and when the wind was against the Under 15 Girls, they had to make regular changes to accommodate for tiredness and fatigue. The girls though stuck to their task and proved resilient throughout. Shekhinah made an incredible last minute run down the middle, took on a player and went round the keeper, but hit the post. It was an amazing moment of individual brilliance, despite not converting. Goals were scored by Gina and Shekhinah and when the match went to penalties it proved to be a great end to a very unpredictable game as the Omonia Girls won though 3-2. Players of the Match were awarded to Amelia, the penalty shoot-out hero who saved multiple penalties and scored the winning one. Ellie too whose pressing all over the pitch saw he win the ball back more than any player on the pitch. An amazing achievement of the girls and adds to the five cup finals for Omonia Youth FC teams so far.

Kyri Eleftheriou and Myri Demetriou’s Under 14 White played twice in three days including a fist match under the lights in the Spring Cup. In awkward windy conditions, the boys dealt with the elements really well and using the size and width of the pitch to cause a lot of problems to the opposition. The boys came in at half time 1-0 up after a great free kick from Andreas. In the second half the boys came out determined, having acclimatised to the pitch and conditions and they dominated large parts of the game, cutting through the opposition with clever use of the wide positions and spaces between centre backs and full backs. Multiple opportunities presented themselves, but missed. The opposition held siege to the Under 14 White goal for the last 15 minutes with many corners and free kicks to deal with, and they dealt with them superbly. The boys put their bodies on the line and when the defence was penetrated, Alessandro in goal pulled off three superb saves. It was a superb effort and play from every single player and it was a relief to hear the final whistle, with so many boys cramping up at the end, for a deserved win. Heroic from them all. Something really magical about playing under the lights! There were two Players of the Match: Andrew was strong in the tackle, composed on the ball and with great distribution. Alessandro pulled off a number of superb match winning saves, and at a key times during the match.

Their next match was another group stage cup game, and it was another victory as the boys won 2-0 in very boggy conditions. Starting the match on the front foot and playing some really nice football it was only a matter of time until chances were created. Using the wings and through passes to cut through the opposition opportunities to score were created but not taken. The match was goalless at half time and the boys were asked to have more composure in front of goal and they were rewarded for their endeavours with two instinctive poachers finishes by the energetic pair of Nicholas and Kordian, whose chemistry on the pitch is slowly flourishing. Playe fo the Match was awarded to Andre who stifled the oppositions’ main threat and that allowed the team to flourish.

Nick Paraskeva and George Agrotis Under 12 White were playing at home and the Radiomarathon centre provided the perfect venue for another memorable and epic 3-2 win against a very gritty and determined opposition. The boys took the game to the opposition from the first whistle and were rewarded on 21 minutes when Nick K battled hard to bring the ball into the penalty area and Roman ran on to a deflected loose ball into the box, opened his body to send the keeper the wrong way to open the scoring. The opposition equalised soon after but went straight up the other end to win a free kick just outside the box which was won and taken by Zackie who saw his deflected shot loop over the keeper and into the goal! The boys then produced a carbon copy of the mix up in the box and conceded again right on half time. The half time talk was a reminder of what the boys can and should do which included better communication at the back and to use more one touch passing. From this, they kept a clean sheet in the second half and scored their winning goal on 32 minutes. And a beauty it was. Goalkeeper Aref passes to Mana of the Match Adam in central defence. Adam played a first time pass to Christoforo in central midfield who first time played a through ball to Roman whose perfectly placed shot hit the back of the net. A worthy goal to win an exciting match.

Samuel Arthur and John Frangou’s Under 13 Green only had 11 players so the aim was to keep the pitch as small as possible. The players pressed from the whistle with the ball spending over 70% in the opposition half. They were picking up one player each and were first to over half the balls. The opposition couldn’t play out from the back and were rewarded with a penalty which was unfortunately missed. The opposition then went ahead thanks to a large slice of luck but the Under 13 Green got one back at the end of the first half. The second half was intense and full on, with every player pressing. The Under 13 Green had the best of the chances but the difference today were the two goalkeepers who were both were outstanding. Man of the Match was Farbood who was exceptional in goal.

Jason Plysi and Tony Stylianides Under 12 Girls Lions started the game brightly and created some goal scoring opportunities early on. As the game settled, the opposition began to create more and started to dominate the midfield. Two lapses in concentration led to their two first half goals. The girls were asked during the break not to give the opposition too much time on the ball. The second half was much better. Players were chasing, closing down and tracking back when losing possession. The Omonia goalkeeper made a couple of great saves to keep he side in the game, but one thing the team have struggled to do all season is score. When chances are create, the girls are not clinical in front of goal. They will continue to work on these areas in training and hopefully get some goals in their remaining league matches. At the end of the match, the referee came over to congratulate the team on their performance and the progression she has seen. The girls have improved, massively, and for that alone, they should be very proud of. Player of the Match was awarded to Kristina who didn’t stop running and working for the team. She was also very vocal on the pitch and made some vital last ditch tackles which prevented the opposition from scoring. Well done all.

