Omonia Youth FC Under 18 White are crowned champions   

Community grassroots club Omonia Youth FC, sponsored Diamond Corp. Ltd had plenty to celebrate with the news that Michael Pieri and Harry Theodorou’s Under 18 White team were crowned champions. Going into the game, the boys knew that avoiding defeat against their nearest challengers would be enough. They started on the front foot, cheered on by a large number of supporters, and took an early lead thanks to a finely placed shot from Godwin Obeng. The Under 18 White dominated possession, created several goal scoring opportunities and positive situations but could not add to their lead. The half time team talk focused on keeping up the intensity, to continue to dominate possession and turn chances into goals…and they did just that. A stunning second half performance saw the Under 18 White score a further six unanswered goals as they took total control of the game and were enjoying their football. There were some beautiful goals scored and one moment in the match exemplified the camaraderie of these young men as regular penalty taker Noel Allen graciously allowed Igor Gomes-Matos to take the penalty to make up for a miss earlier in the game. The other goalscorers were Billy Cook (2), Viktor Borisov, Louie Socratous and Michael Mina. Yianni Sophocleous was named Man of the Match for an almost faultless display at right back. After the match, coach Michael said: “Harry and I are very proud of the boys and what they have achieved this season. To end their grassroots youth football careers as champions is a wonderful feat. They have worked hard this season, have improved as a group and play football the right way. The scenes at the end where the boys celebrated with parents and other supporters was beautiful to see. After the tour to Cyprus earlier in the season, today just added to the lovely memories of a superb season”. The club acknowledged the team’s success with club chairman Myri Demetriou saying: “Big congratulations to the Under 18 White, crowned champions in their last season of youth football. Well done to all the boys and their coaches Mike and Harry; a wonderful end to their youth football journey and well-deserved. Enjoy the celebrations.”



Omonia Youth FC Under 18 White are crowned champions