Nearly 3,000 low-income households in Haringey are being given a timely financial boost with the news that they will pay no council tax this year to help with the cost-of-living crisis.

With the crippling economic situation continuing to affect residents across the borough, Haringey Council has made it a priority to help people facing financial difficulty to avoid debt and hardship.

The Discretionary Council Tax Support Scheme is one of the ways that the council is reducing the financial burden on residents. The scheme means thousands of households receiving support through the Council Tax Reduction Scheme who are struggling to pay their council tax are given a one-year 100% exemption on their annual bill.

All the households to benefit from this will be informed in a letter within the next two weeks.

A total of 2,750 households will benefit from the discretionary scheme. When added to those who already receive a full council tax exemption under the government-mandated Council Tax Reduction Scheme, this means a total of 18,900 Haringey households will not pay any council tax for the 2023/24 tax year.

Cllr Seema Chandwani, Cabinet Member for Tackling Inequality and Resident Services, said:

“Council tax provides vital funds to help us deliver the services that our residents rely on. But we know that council tax bills can also be a huge burden for those facing financial difficulties. That’s why I’m delighted that we have been able to ensure that thousands of low-income households will not have to pay any council tax this year.

“We are already at the forefront of providing council tax relief to residents as one of the few local authorities to automatically give households council tax support if they claim Universal Credit. The Discretionary Council Tax Support Scheme is our latest initiative to alleviate financial hardship for some of our most vulnerable residents, helping them to avoid getting into unmanageable debt.

“We know that many families are struggling with the cost of living, and are working proactively to provide the support that people need, including through our successful Here to Help scheme. We will continue to work together with our residents to find new ways to ensure that no one is left behind.”

For more information on financial support available to Haringey residents, visit our Here to Help webpage.