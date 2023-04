New Salamis had a good win over Witham in the Isthmian League over the weekend beating Witham Town FC 1-0 with a 64th minute goal from George Asamoah Lets get out and support them they have a big game at home against Basildon on Bank Holiday Monday at 15.00pm at Haringey Borough Stadium White Hart Lane, London N17 7PJ



Photos Nigel Hakes