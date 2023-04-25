New Salamis had a successful season finishing 9th in their first season in the Isthmian League even although their lost their last game away to Coggleshall 2-0 they were predicting at the beginning of the season they would not stay up let alone finishing in a comfortable position.

It’s a real shame that they never received the support they deserved with this success from the UK Cypriot community, next season lets try and get behind them and support them, it’s a club that started its routes in the KOPA League and as a founder member they became the most successful club in the UK Cypriot community winning a record number of KOPA League Championships and cups and the most London Football Association Challenge Cups and winning the pinnacle of Sunday Football when they won the FA Sunday Cup beating Barnes Albion at Selhurst Park, the home of Crystal Palace.

Their next step was to move into senior Saturday football playing in the Hertfordshire Senior league then promoted to the Spartan South Midlands League and then promoted again to the Isthmian League where they play their home games at Haringey Borough FC.