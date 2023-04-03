Islington residents of all ages are enjoying greener travel, after Islington Council welcomed a new electric minibus to its accessible community transport fleet.

Believed to be the first of its type in England, the 17-seater, wheelchair-accessible vehicle – which has a Mercedes E-Sprinter chassis – produces zero exhaust emissions. It is another symbol of Islington’s ambitious, pioneering approach to tackling the climate emergency.

Boasting a range of 100 miles, the vehicles saves approximately 1,000 litres of diesel and more than 2,500 kilograms of carbon dioxide per year.

It is being used by Islington’s accessible community transport team, who offer invaluable support to those residents who find it difficult to use public transport, due to disabilities or mobility issues. This includes supporting hundreds of children with special educational needs or disabilities to travel to and from school.

The arrival of the innovative new minibus is another milestone in the council’s efforts to create a greener fleet. Since declaring a climate emergency in 2019, the council has introduced 80 environmentally-friendly, full-battery electric vehicles to its fleet, reducing emissions by approximately 300 tonnes per year.

As well as bringing more green vehicles to its fleet, the council has also reduced its carbon footprint by substituting diesel vehicles for more sustainable alternatives. The arrival of innovative new modes of transport, including e-bikes and e-cargo bikes, has also supported the council’s drive for a greener fleet.

Cllr Rowena Champion, Islington Council’s Executive Member for Environment, Air Quality, and Transport, said: “When we declared a climate emergency back in 2019, one of our key commitments to look at overhauling our fleet in favour of greener alternatives.

“Nearly four years later, we’re well on the road to achieving that, and the arrival of our new, fully-electric minibus is another key milestone. It means that vulnerable residents who rely on our accessible community transport service will be able to enjoy more convenient, environmentally-friendly travel.

“We’re constantly on the lookout for innovative ways to green our fleet and reduce the number of vehicles we use, and local people can expect to see more zero-emissions vehicles on their streets soon.”

The new minibus is based at the council’s Waste and Recycling Centre on Cottage Road, which is in the process of being upgraded so that it can supporting the charging of more than 170 vehicles in the council’s fleet. The project – which is in its latter stages – has been made possible through £1.5m funding from the Mayor of London’s Good Growth Fund, and through a £4.2m investment from Islington Council.