UK Cypriot Maria Symeou launches her new book in the series The Charlotte Learning Collection on 29 April 2023. The series helps teach children understand essential life values.

Following the success of the first book in collection – Charlotte Learns to Forgive, Maria is launching Charlotte Learns to Share.

In the story, Charlotte has been asked to share one of her two sunflower seeds with the new boy, Charlie. Charlotte knows this will reduce her chance of winning the Sunflower competition, which she has been looking forward to the whole year! It’s just not fair, why does she have to share her seed? This is causing her much upset! Can she learn that sharing is a gift which brings happiness to others?

The stories in the Collection follow Charlotte along her journey on understanding life values such as forgiveness, sharing, not following wrong advice and much more. Maria, inspired by her children and hoping to teach them some important life-values, began work writing the Charlotte Learning Collection.

Maria lives in Hertfordshire with her two children and four laying hens. When not writing, she enjoys entertaining family and friends – any excuse to eat, drink and laugh!

The official book launch will take place on Saturday 29 April 2023, 2:00pm at The Dugdale Arts Centre, 39 London Road, Enfield Town, London EN2 6DS. For further information please visit www.charlottelearningcollection.co.uk

At book launch, Maria will be reading extracts from the story and signing copies for individuals.

For further information please contact [email protected]