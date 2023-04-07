My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 star Elena Kampouris has shared exciting new details about what fans can expect from the upcoming film, including the fact that there will be new romances.

Kampouris’ role debuted in the 2016 sequel to the iconic rom-com, with the actress portraying Toula and Ian’s daughter Paris. Director and star Nia Vardalos, who plays Toula, has previously confirmed the movie, set in Greece, will feature another wedding, and there has been speculation the event could likely centre around Paris and a new love interest.

In a recent interview, Kampouris gave some insight, as well as reiterating that filming has wrapped. She said, “We finished that in the summer – we were all over Athens. It was magical because everybody comes back! There’s new romance! There are new plotlines and twist! And it also pays tribute to Michael Constantine and his legacy. I can’t wait for people see it. September!”

The original 2002 film follows Toula, a single woman whose very Greek family want her to marry a Greek man, but she falls for an American teacher.

In the 2016 sequel, Toula and Ian have a 17-year-old daughter who they raise in the house her parents gave them, while trying to rekindle the spark in their marriage.

Find out what the beloved Portokalos family has been up to when My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 lands in cinemas on September 8, 2023.

The film is once again written and directed by Nia Vardalos, who also stars alongside John Corbett, Louis Mandylor, Elena Kampouris, Maria Vacratsis, Andrea Martin, Gia Carides, Joey Fatone and Lainie Kazan, who are all reprising their roles.

Elias Kacavas and Melina Kotselou are the newest additions to the cast.