A murder investigation has been launched following the death of a teenager in Chingford.

Police were called at 21:21hrs on Monday, 10 April, to reports of a stabbing in Longshaw Road.

Officers were on scene within three minutes along with paramedics from the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance. They found a 17-year-old boy with a stab wound.

Despite the efforts of members of the public and the emergency services, who provided first aid, he died at the scene.

The boy’s next of kin have been informed and are being supported by family liaison officers. A post-mortem examination will take place in due course.

Detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command are leading the investigation and are carrying out enquiries to establish what happened.

Chief Superintendent Simon Crick, local policing commander for north-east London, said: “This is a tragic incident and I am devastated that a young life has been lost as a result of knife crime. My thoughts are with the victim’s family at this incredibly difficult time. Incidents such as this have a devastating impact on families , friends and our local communities.

“We have a dedicated team of detectives working on the investigation. They have been at the scene overnight and will remain there today as they carry out further enquiries. This work is being supported by additional local patrols who are there to respond to any concerns within the community.”

Detectives are reviewing CCTV from the area and carrying out door-to-door enquiries. They have already spoken to some witnesses and are keen to hear from anyone else who has information about what happened.

Anyone who can help the investigation is asked to call the incident room on 020 8345 3985 or police on 101 quoting CAD 6358/10Apr. You can also message @MetCC on Twitter.

To remain anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org.