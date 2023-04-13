A 24-year-old man has been sentenced to ten years’ imprisonment for the rape of a 12-year-old girl.

Alvin Tuitt, of Boone Street, Lewisham pleaded guilty to rape and attempted rape – and appeared for sentencing at Inner London Crown Court yesterday (11 April).

The judge sentenced Tuitt to 10 years’ imprisonment for rape, with a five-year extended sentence on licence, and eight years to run concurrently for an additional count of attempted rape on the same girl.

He is also subjected to a life-long Sexual Harm Prevention Order and notification requirement for life.

On Monday 10 October last year, the victim – a 12-year-old girl – was travelling from Maryland station to Kings Cross. She was approached by Tuitt at Maryland station.

She spoke with Tuitt, who leant her a power pack to charge her phone and paid for her onward train ticket.

He accompanied her on her journey and upon arrival to Kings Cross, took her to a disabled toilet where he raped her and then attempted to rape her again. She reported it to police later that day.

Tuitt was arrested, charged and remanded within 24 hours of the offence taking place.

The judge commended the victim for her bravery in coming forward and reporting this to police.

Detective Constable Mark Pink said: “The victim in this case was 12-years-old and was extremely vulnerable.

“She has been extremely brave in telling police what happened and providing testimony to assist the investigation. The effect that this incident has had on her life and that of her family cannot be measured.

“Tuitt is a predator with a previous conviction for a similar offence and he rightfully now faces a long time behind bars.”