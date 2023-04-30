A man has been jailed following an investigation by officers from the Met’s rape and serious sexual offences team.

Desmond Rodney, 46 (18.12.76) of Hollar Road, N16 appeared at Wood Green Crown Court on Friday, 28 April where he was sentenced to eight and half years in jail for two counts of rape.

Rodney was found guilty following a trial at the same court in March. He was also given a ten-year restraining order against the victim and placed on the Sex Offenders’ Register for life.

Detective Inspector Chris Heathcote, who leads the Sapphire unit investigating serious sexual offences in Hackney said: “Rodney denied the offences and clearly thought he would be able to get away with his crimes. However the evidence gathered by our team and crucially the account given by the victim in court meant the jury could see through his lies and found him guilty.

“The victim in this case showed real bravery, not only in reporting Rodney to police but in coming to court and reliving what had happened to her. We are extremely pleased she felt able to do so and that she has now seen justice served. We hope this encourages others who have been subject to rape or sexual assault to come forward and speak to our specialist teams.”

In September 2022, the victim – who was known to Rodney – attended a north London police station where she reported he had raped her at her home address in Hackney. She also stated he had locked her in her bedroom unless she agreed to his sexual demands.

Rodney was arrested later that day and denied the offences, claiming that they had had consensual sex.

The victim was supported from the outset by a dedicated Sexual Offences Investigation Trained (SOIT) officer who provided regular updates on the investigation and explained how the process would work.

When giving evidence in court, officers also arranged for special measures to be put in place including a screen so that she couldn’t see the defendant, in order to make her feel more comfortable.

In an impact statement, the victim said: “Mostly I try to forget what happened because it was such a horrible experience and I try to block out the details of how I was attacked but it was so traumatising that I simply can’t.

“I remember thinking at the time, ‘Why me? Why me?’ and that hasn’t changed, I still often think ‘Why me? Why did he abuse me? Why did he attack me in such a nasty way?’ Because of what he did to me, he has screwed me up and spoiled any potential trust or positive outlook I could have with others.

“I feel grateful that I have been given the opportunity to be heard and although I despise him for making me go to court rather than admit what he did, I am glad I was able to put my account across and that the jury listened to me and believed me when I told them I was raped.”