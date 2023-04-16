A motorcyclist has been jailed for causing the death of a child while speeding.

At approximately 17:00hrs on 16 September 2021, Dariusz Adamusiak, 37, (16/10/1985) of Barham Court Wembley, was riding his motorcycle in Harrow Road, Sudbury when he collided with a 12-year-old boy.

The boy, Qusai Alomar from Wembley, was taken to hospital where he sadly died three days later.

Speed analysis showed that Adamusiak was riding his Yamaha motorcycle at a speed of at least 39mph just prior to the collision, in a 20mph area. Adamusiak stopped following the collision and remained at the scene.

Adamusiak pleaded guilty at the Old Bailey to causing death by dangerous driving. He was sentenced at the same court on Friday, 14 April, to two years and ten months’ imprisonment, to serve half in custody and the remainder on licence.

He was also disqualified from driving for a total of four years and five months with a requirement to pass an extended driving test at the conclusion of the disqualification period.

DI John Millward of the Met’s Roads and Transport Policing Command said: “This was truly a tragic case where a young boy sadly and needlessly lost his life due to a motorcyclist who ignored the designated speed limit. I would like to send my continued condolences to this young boy’s family, and thank them for their patience and trust in the investigation.

“I would also like to thank my detectives and colleagues for their professionalism and dedication to seek justice for this grieving family.”