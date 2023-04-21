Man jailed after masturbating in front of woman on train – London

Main article content

Navigation

England

In the courts

14:27 20/04/2023

A man has been jailed for six months after masturbating in front of a woman on a train in London, following a British Transport Police investigation.

Bobby Garande, 29, and of HMP Thameside, pleaded guilty to outraging public decency at Central London Magistrates’ Court on 6 April.

The judge sentenced him to 26 weeks in prison.

On 14 October 2021, Garande boarded a train at Blackfriars around 7.30pm and walked through several carriages to sit across from the victim – who he had been staring at on the platform.

He began masturbating and touching his nipples while staring at her for around fifteen minutes.

Once she realised what was happening, the victim moved carriages while alerting another female passenger to his behaviour, and Garande left the train at Elephant and Castle.

Following CCTV enquiries, Garande was swiftly identified by officers and interviewed in connection to the offence in prison – where he was already on remand for another similar offence of outraging public decency and breaching his Community Behaviour Order.

Investigating officer T/PS James Mayled said: “Garande is a disturbing individual who made a targeted and prolonged attempt to masturbate in front of the victim for his own sexual gratification as she travelled home on her own.

“It should go without saying that women and girls have the absolute right to use the railway safely and in peace, without offenders like Garande subjecting them to such repugnant behaviour.

“Thankfully the railway network is generously covered with over 150,000 CCTV cameras – meaning the incident was captured clearly and in its entirety, and we were able to swiftly identify Garande and apprehend him.

“The custodial sentence he’s been handed shows just how seriously behaviour like this is taken, so I would urge anyone who experiences anything which makes them feel uncomfortable while travelling to let us know by texting us discreetly on 61016 or via the Railway Guardian app. We will always take you seriously.”