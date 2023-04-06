A man was jailed at St Albans Crown Court on Wednesday (5 April) in connection with an incident where a stolen car was driven the wrong way along railway tracks in Cheshunt before being abandoned.

Kieron Francis, aged 36, was sentenced to 10 years in prison after previously being found guilty of two charges of endangering life by driving the car onto the rail tracks and by abandoning it there.

He had already pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, two offences of criminal damage, unlawfully driving on the railway tracks and abandoning the vehicle. He was cleared of stealing the vehicle.

At around 9.30am on Thursday 15 July, 2021, the police control room was made aware that a stolen Land Rover had travelled into Hertfordshire ground, from Essex.

The vehicle was located in Cheshunt and officers from Essex Police’s Road Policing Unit attempted to speak to the driver.

The vehicle then made off, injuring two officers and damaging several vehicles in the process.

Officers from Hertfordshire attended to assist with the search and the vehicle was found abandoned on nearby train tracks, in Windmill Lane.

As a result 66 train services were cancelled.

An extensive investigation was launched and Francis, of Fossway in Dagenham, was arrested on 28 July, 2021.

Detective Constable Jim Simpson, from Hertfordshire Constabulary’s Specialist Investigation Team, led the case. He said: “Francis’ actions on that day were extremely dangerous and it’s a miracle that no one was more seriously hurt.

“I’m very pleased that the efforts of all the officers involved have led to convictions for such rarely used legislation, that encompassed the full intent of Francis’ actions.”