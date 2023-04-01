A man has been convicted of killing his grandmother in Ilford.

In a trial of facts at the Old Bailey on Wednesday, 29 March, Subell Ali, 34 (14.12.88) of Landseer Avenue, E12, was found to have killed 80-year-old Somtera Bibi by stabbing her multiple times as she lay in her bed.

On Thursday, 30 March he was sentenced to a Hospital Order with a section 41 restriction.

Police were called at 09:56hrs on 2 April 2021 and found Somtera deceased.

Ali was arrested at a nearby bus stop on Dersingham Avenue; the jumper he was wearing had Somtera’s blood on it.

A post-mortem examination held on 3 April 2021, gave cause of death as stab wounds to the chest.

Ali was charged and remanded in custody.

Due to Ali’s mental health he was assessed as unfit to plea.

A motive for Somtera’s killing has never been established.

Detective Chief Inspector Dave Whellams, said: “Our thoughts today are with the family and friends of Somtera, who they lost in such terrible circumstances.

“I would like to thank my team for their hard work and diligence in what has been a complex and harrowing investigation.”