As we approach the celebration of Easter, I thought it would be a great idea to remind ourselves to ‘just be kind’, not because we are not, but because it may be a time when many of us have to attend friend and family gatherings, and there may often be a clash of personalities, where people really just don’t look forward to seeing certain people or particularly enjoy their company through choice. Unfortunately, some people just come as part of a package, similar to one or two distasteful chocolates in a luxury variety chocolate box. It is a little of a pick and mix in that box and some just may not be to our liking or taste.

Don’t hate other people; hate is such a strong word and it may make you just like the character you actually despise, who is maybe of a selfish nature or of just an unsavoury personality. Two wrongs don’t make a right and behaving just like them will not do you any favours. Of course, if they can be avoided, it is ideal, but if not, so then let’s just try to grit our teeth, be civil and kind. We are allowed to hate their bad behaviour as we are not hating the individual, just their actions. It is a great feeling when we actually don’t even know how to feel the emotion of hating another human being and instead just have pity for them because they feel the need to behave the way they do.

Being kind to those people when they are naturally unkind themselves, may be difficult, especially when we are not amused by their reactions. However, if there is anything to be said verbally to them, let it be said in a tasteful manner that makes them think carefully and then realise that you are the kind one, holding no jealousy, hatred, or bitterness within, unlike themselves.

You are not putting yourself out there or allowing yourself to be treated badly, you are merely showing you are kind.

Being kind is often mistaken for weakness and many others tend to try and take advantage of those kind selfless people, because those kind people tend to have faith in other people and expect those others to behave and react as they would do themselves. However, in reality this is not always the case and therefore kind people can end up disappointed in another’s conduct.

Even those kind people can eventually reach breaking point and although they may not react in a nasty manner, like that of a person who is of bad temperament and may do, in what could be volatile situations. Those kind people are actually quite strong in mentality as they tend to walk away from a bad situation most of the time quietly, and when they do have something to say, it will have been thought out and said in such a subtle manner, the other party may have been insulted and not even realized it at the time, through their own ignorance.

Remember the old saying: Be nice to people on your way up, because you will meet them on the way down – and how true this can be. There is no-one that is so indestructible, in any way shape or form, and anything that you have been fortunate to achieve and be blessed with can be quickly taken away. So those people that you behave badly towards unnecessarily, you may possibly very well need their assistance one day.

You could risk the chance and lose the benefit of having a loyal and kind friend or family member, simply for being unkind to them, just that one time too many. Is it worth it?

Kindness begins with love and compassion. Love is patient and kind, love does not boast, it is not arrogant or rude.

Love and Sparkles

Samsara x

www.samsarabellydancer.co.uk

Facebook: Samsara Kyriakou