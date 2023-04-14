Larnaca is a city and a district that is developing rapidly, said Deputy Minister of Tourism Costas Koumi, characterising the area as a very attractive and “very promising” tourist destination.

In a statement after a meeting with the Larnaca Tourism Development and Promotion Company (ETAP), the Deputy Minister of Tourism said that “it is clear from the presentation that was made to us, that Larnaca has the right to hope for very good days in terms of tourism, through the actions that the ETAP wants and wishes to implement in cooperation with the city and the district authorities.”

“Mountainous Larnaca is characterised by its authenticity,” he said, adding that “Larnaca is being developed according to the standards of modern cities and we are particularly pleased that both the developments that are being discussed and those that have been completed are moving along the axis of sustainable development.”

Asked what the development of the former refineries area means for Larnaca, the Deputy Minister replied that “it is a very promising area in terms of tourism. At the beginning of today’s discussion it was mentioned informally that Larnaca had been left behind, however this is practically an advantage, as it gives the city the opportunity to plan and develop based on the needs of today and tomorrow.”

For his part, the President of ETAP Larnaca Dinos Lefkaritis said that they informed the Deputy Minister about some issues of concern, including the 4th phase of the Larnaca – Dhekelia road, the creation of breakwaters, labour issues, the effort to increase winter tourism, adding that ETAP will proceed with the creation of a memorandum which we will be sent to the Deputy Minister of Tourism.

Asked about Larnaca’s bid for the European Capital of Culture 2030, the ETAP President said that “we believe that Larnaca has an excellent and rich cultural heritage and I am optimistic that together with the excellent partners of the “Larnaca 2030” Board of Directors we will manage to get it”.