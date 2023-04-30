Cypriot sailor Pavlos Kontides, No1 in the world ranking, won the bronze medal in the second and last Sailing World Cup of the year which ended on Saturday, in Hyeres. This is his fifth medal in the last six major games, since April 2022.

According to a press release, the 33-year-old sailor, and last year’s winner in Hyeres, finished second in the medal race, holding off an attack from Australian gold medalist Wearn. He also swooped past the previously dominant British contingent Michael Beckett, to the top of the leaderboard.

In the finals Kontides won two first and two second places but also a 20th place on Friday, which was written off as his worst of the race.

“I’m absolutely delighted with my performance all week, with this medal and with the medal streak since 2022,” he said.

Kontides, the only Cypriot ever to win an Olympic medal, won the so-called “Wimbledon of Sailing” in Hyeres last year, as he did in 2017. This year was his 19th appearance in Hyeres.