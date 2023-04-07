Konstantinos Argiros, one of the most successful and popular Greek artists, will be performing his first ever shows across Australian cities in June.

Aussies can expect breath-taking concerts from this incredible singer, packed with all his number one hits, incredible passion and spectacular stage aesthetics.

The three dates already added to the tour are Friday 2 June at the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Friday 9 June at Hindley Street Music Hall in Adelaide and Saturday 10 June at the

John Cain Arena in Melbourne.

With dozens of multi-platinum hits, his inexhaustible energy and unique stage presence, Konstantinos Argiros will blow everyone away!