We all need a little support from time to time. We’ve rounded up a list of places to eat this April school holidays where your kids can eat for less or even for free!

Asda – Kids (aged 16 and under) eat for £1 all day, every day

Beefeater – Two children under 16 can get a free breakfast every day with one paying adult

Bella Italia – Kids eat for £1 with the purchase of every adult main from 4-6pm on Monday-Thursday

Bill’s – Up to two kids can eat free from Monday 3 April – Friday 14 April (excluding weekends), if one adult orders any main dish

Brewers Fayre – Up to two kids can receive a free breakfast with one paying adult

Sainsburys – Enjoy one children’s hot main meal or lunch bag for £1 with the purchase of an adult hot main meal from £5.20

Dobbies Garden Centre – Families can get one free kids’ meal with every adult main meal purchased in the restaurant

Dunelm Café – Kids eat free when an accompanying adult spends £4. Kids can get a mini main, two snacks and a drink

Premier Inn – Up to two under 16s eat breakfast for free when an adult buys a Meal Deal or a breakfast

Morrisons – Kids eat free when an adult purchases a meal valued at £4.49 or over

Sizzling Pub and Grill – Kids can enjoy a £1 meal as long as you purchase an adult’s main meal. The offer is available on weekdays between 3pm and 7pm

YO! Sushi – Kids eat free per £10 spent on food by accompanying adult

If you are struggling, please get in touch with HertsHelp – trained friendly advisors are on hand to offer confidential assistance and can put you in touch with helpful services and support locally – call 0300 123 4044, email [email protected] or visit www.hertshelp.net

*Please refer to individual offers for full terms and conditions