Transport for London (TfL) will begin work on a series of improvements to provide new and enhanced pedestrian crossings and changes to the road layout at several junctions along Holloway Road in the borough of Islington.

The works are aimed at addressing safety concerns for all road users. Making roads and junctions safer for everyone is vital to a sustainable transport network and forms a key part of the Mayor’s Vision Zero goal of eliminating death and serious injury on the capital’s transport network.

An initial consultation into changes along roads in the area showed that 82 per cent of people who walk and 52 per cent of people who cycle in the area thought that the safety proposals would make them feel safer or much safer when moving around. Holloway Road is a major corridor in a busy part of north London and the changes are vital to a sustainable transport network, especially as around 60 per cent of households in inner London do not have access to a car, with a high proportion of these from low-income households.

Construction will start on 24 April and is expected to be completed in March 2024. The works will include:

Improving the junction at Holloway Road with Hornsey Street and Hornsey Road to convert staggered crossings to straight ahead crossings, making it easier and more direct to cross the road on foot

Improving the junction at Holloway Road with Drayton Park and Palmer Place to provide new, signalised pedestrian crossings where none have previously existed

Improving the junction at Holloway Road with Liverpool Road to provide an improved, signalised crossing aimed at improving road safety

Improving the raised tables at the junctions of Eden Grove, Georges Road, and Ronald’s Road to provide smoother and easier crossings where these roads meet Holloway Road

Resurfacing the carriageway between Holloway Road Tube station and a point just north of Highbury Corner, improving conditions for all road users

Upgrading and relocating bus stops between Liverpool Road and Horney Street to reflect the new street layout

With the recent start of construction at York Road roundabout in Wandsworth, TfL has so far reduced danger at 44 junctions across London as part of its Safer Junctions programme. All locations in the Safer Junctions programme had higher-than-average collision rates and this improvement work is a vital part of TfL’s Vision Zero ambition.

TfL also recently launched a consultation on plans to reduce road danger for people walking and cycling at the junction of Pentonville Road, King’s Cross Road and Northdown Street. The proposed changes to the junction of Pentonville Road, King’s Cross Road and Northdown Road is the part of a phased approach to making the corridor safer for people travelling through it. Improvements have already been delivered at Euston Road, Judd Street and Midland Road.

Will Norman, London’s Walking and Cycling Commissioner, said:

‘Encouraging more Londoners to walk and cycle is a fundamental part of the Mayor’s Transport Strategy and key to building a better, greener and safer London for everyone.

‘These improvements will make walking easier and more appealing around these key junctions on Holloway Road and help more Londoners join the growing shift towards more sustainable modes of transport.’

Julie Lewington, TfL’s Head of Projects and Programmes, said:

‘We’re determined to make roads safer for everyone and are committed to eliminating deaths and serious injuries from London’s roads in line with our Vision Zero goal. It is vital that we continue to take action to help vulnerable road users walk and cycle safely, and these changes will make a huge difference in reducing road danger to people in this area. We are delighted to be able to confirm the start of construction work here and would like to thank residents in the area in advance for their patience during construction work.’

