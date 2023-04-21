Detectives are appealing for witnesses and information following an assault in Hertford.

At around 3.40am on Sunday 16 April, a man aged in his 30s was discovered unconscious on the floor in Maidenhead Street.

He had sustained a GBH level head injury and was taken to hospital where he remains at this time.

Police enquiries ascertained that the victim had left Popworld and was walking along Maidenhead Street when an altercation occurred between himself and another male.

The second male then left in the direction of The Wash, in the company of two other males.

Detective Sergeant Charlotte Slaney, from the East Herts Local Crime Unit, said: “I understand that the incident and subsequent police presence in the area has caused some concern among the local community. I would like to reassure people that our enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances around how the victim came to be assaulted, including a review of CCTV.

“As part of this, we are appealing for any witnesses, or anyone with information, to please come forward. If you have any information at all which may assist our ongoing investigation, please get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to please contact investigating officer PC Stuart Braid by email.

Information can also be reported online, by speaking to an operator in our Force Communications Room via our online web chat or by calling the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/30472/23.

Alternatively, members of the public can stay 100% anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form