Two fire engines and around ten firefighters tackled a house fire on Pembroke Avenue in Enfield.

Half of the ground floor of a two-storey semi-detached house was damaged by the fire. Two people left the property before the Brigade arrived and fire crews wearing breathing apparatus rescued a dog. There were no injuries reported.

The fire is believed to have been caused by an electrical fault in a washing machine.

The Brigade was called at 1054 and the fire was under control at 1114. Fire crews from Enfield fire station attended the scene.