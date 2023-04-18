Both the Cathedral of the Dormition of the Theotokos (St Mary’s) and the Church of St Barnabas were filled with Orthodox Christians throughout Holy Week and Pascha remembering the Lord’s passion, sacrificial crucifixion and glorious Resurrection. His Grace Bishop Iakovos of Claudiopolis presided over the services, accompanied by the Very Rev. Fr Athanasios Melissaris, Professor of the National & Capodistrian University of Athens’ Theological faculty and Protopresbyter of the Ecumenical Throne. Fr Athanasios preached the word of God to the faithful at each of the services, offering encouraging messages of hope in the Resurrection, of faith in the Orthodox Church’s liturgical and spiritual tradition and of repentance in our struggle to implement the Lord’s will in one’s life.

The reverend Presbyters of the community, Fr’s Panagiotis Dik and Petros Georgiou also concelebrated with His Grace Bishop Iakovos and assisted in serving the plentiful liturgical and spiritual needs of the two churches, along-with the recently ordained Deacon Fr Gregory Florides.

On Holy Friday His Grace Bishop Iakovos of Claudiopolis, accompanied by the president of the community’s Charitable Fellowship Mrs Marie Liveras and Mrs Dia Anastasi, visited the ‘Autumn Gardens’ care home in order to convey the Paschal joy of Christ’s Resurrection and the pastoral care and love of His Eminence Archbishop Nikitas. His Grace shared Paschal gifts with the residents, sharing words of Christian hope and love.

At the service of the Lamentations or ‘Epitaphios, commemorating the Lord’s burial, the community was honoured with the presence of the the Honourable Members of Parliament for Enfield Southgate Mr Bambos Charalambos and for Hornsey and Wood Green Mrs Catherine West as well as the President of the Cypriot Federation the UK, Mr Christos Karaolis and leading members of the Federation Mr Michalis Ellinas and Mr Bambos Charalambos.

Participation in the Holy Week Services offered all members of the community an opportunity to unite in prayer and repentance in order to share in the eternal joy, the spiritual renewal and the eschatological fruits of Christ’s glorious Resurrection.