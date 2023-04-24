On Saturday 22nd April 2023, His Eminence Archbishop Nikitas of Thyateira and Great Britain led a group of nearly 100 young adults from the Christian Orthodox Thyateira Youth (COTY) on a pilgrimage to the Holy Patriarchal and Stavropegial Monastery of St. John the Baptist in Essex. During the pilgrimage, the young adults witnessed the ordination of Rev. Deacon Stephen Morys Ireland to the holy priesthood.

The young pilgrims were warmly welcomed by the Very Rev. Archimandrite Peter, Abbot, and the Christ-loving monastics. The day’s joyful events continued with a generous lunch provided by the monastery. Additionally, the pilgrims had the opportunity to listen to a sermon delivered by Archimandrite Peter, Abbot of the Monastery, during their visit. Following the sermon, the young adults engaged in a discussion with the abbot and had the opportunity to raise questions, deepening their understanding of the faith.