Their priorities are:

🧒 All children and young people in Islington to experience cultural, creative and leisure activities in and outside of school

🎭 People from all walks of life to engage in cultural activities in familiar spaces, bringing them closer to others

🌳 Residents to experience culture and creativity regularly and safely through diverse, accessible cultural offers in venues, parks and public spaces

💼 Residents of all ages to have opportunities to progress in creative activities and pursue careers in the cultural and creative sector

🧘 Residents can access creative, cultural and leisure activities that improve their health and wellbeing

We want to know what matters to you and what you want to see more of that will help us challenge inequalities and make Islington a place where everyone is able to thrive.

Learn more about our priorities have your say by Friday 12 May: https://orlo.uk/dNYuM