Cllr Mike Hakata, Deputy Leader of Haringey Council and Cabinet Member for Climate Action, Environment and Transport, issues a statement following the Tough Mudder event that took place at Finsbury Park over the weekend.

“I visited Finsbury Park on Saturday night and was upset to see the scale of damage that has been caused to grass areas across the site.

“We have seen considerable rainfall over recent weeks which has saturated the ground and will need repair. This will be rectified as soon as possible, and any cost will be covered by the event organisers.

“Tough Mudder events have taken place successfully for four years now, enabling thousands of people young and old to enjoy the outdoors and improve their health and wellbeing, at the same time as raising significant funds for charitable causes.

“The impact of the event this year has caused several weeks’ worth of damage to the park and as a result we have had to rethink our approach. To prevent the risk of this repeating, we have decided that this event will not be held in Finsbury Park going forward.

“We are proud of our green spaces in Haringey and are working together with residents to make sure that our many wonderful parks remain vibrant and welcoming spaces for everyone to enjoy.”