The Rooks cruised to a 4-0 victory over Haringey Borough to keep their hopes of a play-off spot well and truly alive, reports Stuart Fuller.

Tony Russell was forced into a change from the side that beat Bognor Regis Town on Monday due to an injury to Ryan Gondoh, with Will Salmon returning to centre-back and Razz Coleman De-Graft reverting back to the left wing.

And it was Razz who made the first impression on the game, drilling in a low shot from the edge of the box into the corner of the net in the 8th minute to give the Rooks the lead. In the 12th minute a surging run through the midfield by Deon Moore was ended abruptly by a Haringey midfielder, but the ball ran through to Joe Taylor who took his time before slipping the ball past the Haringey keeper to make it 2-0, his 30th league goal of the season.

It went from good to great for Lewes five minutes later when Deon Moore played a perfect weighted pass into the run of Jaydn Mundle-Smith and he held off a defender before slotting home to make it 3-0.

With Haringey on the ropes Lewes looked to put the game to bed in the first quarter. However good saves from Ovenden denied Joe Taylor and Tyrique Hyde, whilst at the other end, Lew Carey made a fantastic save from Owusu after a slip by Will Salmon.

In the second half it was a more even affair, with the away side having the better of the chances but thanks to some excellent defending and smart positioning by Carey, the Rooks goal stayed in tact. The icing on the cake came in the 88th minute when substitute Archie Tamplin scored his first goal for the Rooks, curling the ball in from the edge of the box.

Three points, four goals scored and none conceded provided a perfect return from the afternoon for the Rooks, with skipper Tom Champion ending his last game at The Dripping Pan to a chorus of “Championes” from the Rooks crowd at the final whistle.

The Rooks now travel to Canvey Island next Saturday in what will be a massive game for both sides.

Lewes: Carey, Olukoga, Mundle-Smith, Salmon, Champion, Young, Hyde (Tamplin 85 mins), Pritchard, Coleman De-Graft (Murrell-Williamson 57 mins), Moore, Taylor (Middleton-Tozer 89 mins)

Subs not used: Huckle, Hall

Haringey Borough: Ovenden, Davidson-Phillips (Durojaiye 61 mins), Ismail, Richards, Dupray, Djassi-Sambu, Kennedy, Aresti, Bawling (Allen 61 mins), Young, Owusu (Djamas 68 mins)

Subs not used: Desa, Georgiou

Attendance: 1,304