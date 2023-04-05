Haringey Borough reach London Senior Cup final after a Matt Young goal gave them a 1-0 win beating local rivals Wingate Finchley.

The weekend wasn’t so good losing 2-1 at home to Aveley they went down to 1-0 to a third minute goal from Harry Gibbs Aveley added another goal in the 85th minute through an Old Coker tap in . Haringey Borough reduced the deficit to 2-1 with a goal from a Ben Allen penalty.