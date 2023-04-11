In the North London derby between Enfield Town and Haringey Borough the first goal was Enfield’s when Cass had his shot saved but slid home the rebound.And Just before the break Haringey Borough equalised through a Scott Mitchell header from a corner, Enfield retook the lead through when Bakare puts in Cass who chops back inside and finishes well Haringey left it late to equalise to added time when they were awarded a penalty that was saved and Stefanos Georgiou was there to score from the rebound.

In Friday’s game Haringey Borough left it very late to beat Margate at home with a goal in added time scored by Samuel Ovosu.

