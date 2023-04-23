Saint George’s Day is celebrated on 23 May this year.

The day is usually celebrated on 23 April, unless Easter is after that date. In that case, it is celebrated on Easter Monday.

The reason for this has to do with Lent, a period of mourning for Orthodox Christians. When celebrations coincide with Great Lent or Holy Week, then the feast of both Saint George and Saint Mark are postponed until the week after Easter Sunday.

Saint George was born in the late 3rd century. His father was from Cappadocia, and martyred. His mother moved back to Palestine, her homeland, where she raised Saint George in the Christian faith. He joined the army and rose in the ranks. Stationed in Nicomedia, he was a guard in the army of Roman Emperor Diocletian, one of the most ruthless emperors when it came to persecuting Christians.

Saint George refused to persecute his fellow Christians and was tortured and executed, dying a martyr.