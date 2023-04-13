A very special Happy Birthday to Margarita Demetriou who turned 90-years-old on 11th April 2023. Margarita came to England in 1960 from Vathylaka, Cyprus with her husband George Demetriou. She dedicated her life to raising her 5 children: Koulla, Katerina, Andros, Soteria and Akis. She is now a doting and loving grandmother to Nicola, Theo, Christina, Christopher, Adam and Georgio, as well as to her great-grandchild Eliana.

Margarita is a devoted church goer and is truly a strong, resilient and special person, who brings a smile to everyone’s face. All her children, grandchildren and sons-in-law wish her health and happiness on this special occasion.