The Greek Cypriot Brotherhood (1 Britannia Road, London, N12 9RU) is delighted to announce the grand opening of its restaurant on Friday 28 April at 7.30pm. The President, Committee, members and friends of the Greek Cypriot Brotherhood, will be joined by the local MP and Councillors for the opening.

The restaurant will be open every Friday evening for members, friends and supporters of the Brotherhood, as well as the wider community, to enjoy a relaxed evening meal with their friends and family. Caterers Andros and Anna Kkamaris will offer a delicious and seasonal menu.

The main hall and meeting rooms at the Brotherhood are also available for weddings, baptisms, birthdays, meetings and wakes for up to 140 people. The Brotherhood’s Cypriot Centre in Barnet will also be resuming its lunches for the elderly from Wednesday 10 May.

For further information, please call Andreas and Anna Kkamaris on 020 8445 7070 / 07375 062 409 or Andreas Karaolis on 07956 849 094.

To book, or for further enquiries, please email: [email protected]

The President and Committee of the Greek Cypriot Brotherhood would like to wish the community a very Happy Easter!