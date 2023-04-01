Alisson Becker or simply Alisson, the Brazilian professional footballer who plays as a goalkeeper for Premier League club Liverpool and the Brazil national team was in Cyprus last week with his family as seen in the photo in Ayia Napa.His brother Muriel lives in Cyprus and plsys for AEL.

Alison spent time and talking with his brother who has settled and really enjoying life in Cyprus.

Im sure the top Cypriot clubs will be keeping an out for any developments with Alison Becker with a view to bringing him to Cyprus.

