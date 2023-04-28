France has thanked the Cypriot authorities and the UK for the smooth evacuation of French citizens from Sudan through Cyprus.

The French Embassy in Cyprus said in a post on Twitter that “we are thankful to the Cypriot authorities – Cyprus Foreign Ministry, Joint Rescue Coordination Center in Larnaca – and our UK partners – UK High Commission, British forces in Cyprus – for the smooth evacuation from Sudan of French citizens through Cyprus.”

“Coordination and complementarity with French efforts evacuating citizens from more than 40 countries,” it added.