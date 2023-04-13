Four prolific offenders have been jailed for multiple distraction burglaries across London.

It follows a joint investigation by officers from north and west London and the Met’s Flying Squad.

The organised crime group of four men drove a variety of vehicles in order to commit 22 artifice burglaries in a period of just over two months. They were intercepted in a pub in Cricklewood, Barnet after they forensically cleansed and abandoned their last ‘mission’ vehicle.

Detective Superintendent Simon Moring, from the Met’s Central Specialist Crime – Flying Squad, said: “This investigation focused on a prolific team of burglars who specifically targeted the elderly and vulnerable. They posed as legitimate workmen, enabling them to enter the homes of their victims. Some of the property they stole had sentimental value and is irreplaceable.”

They were jailed on Tuesday, 4 April after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit burglary at Harrow Crown Court. They are:

John Casey, 43 (28.05.79) of Kingfisher Lane, Billingshurst, West Sussex was sentenced to eight years and six months’ imprisonment.

Michael Casey, 47 (19.03.76) of Kingfisher Lane, Billingshurst, West Sussex was sentenced to seven years and nine months’ imprisonment.

Martin Moloney, 42 (22.04.80) of North Road, West Drayton was sentenced to five years and four months’ imprisonment.

Sean McGoldrick, 50 (25.01.73) of Pinewood Road, Iver was sentenced to six years and six months’ imprisonment.

An investigation was launched after detectives identified a series of artifice burglaries which occurred between 17 January and 29 March 2022.

In each offence, the suspects would knock at the door of an elderly occupier and introduce themselves. They would then engage in conversation with the occupant and enter the house to look for plumbing issues, then ask the householder to remove items form under the sink.

This interaction would serve to distract the occupier.

Michael Casey, Maloney and McGoldrick would then enter premises and search for cash, jewellery, watches and gold. John Casey would wait outside in the mission vehicle ready to make their escape.

On 29 March 2022 John Casey, Michael Casey and Martin Maloney were arrested having been observed by police visiting an address of an elderly person and subsequent enquiries confirmed the same method had been used in order to steal cash from within the premises. McGoldrick was arrested a few days later and all four were charged as above.

Throughout their burglary spree the men stole £39,695 worth of jewellery, often from Asian families. These included engagement rings and family heirlooms. The bulk of the losses came from a single offence in west London, where £23,720 of jewellery made up of gold and jewelled rings, bangles and earrings were stolen. They also stole £13,340 cash.

Detective Superintendent Simon Moring, continued by saying: “They were sophisticated in their offending and forensically aware. They frequently changed vehicles to evade capture. I should like to thank the members of the public who provided police with information and CCTV footage. I should also like to pay tribute to all officers and staff who have worked tirelessly to bring about these convictions.”

Offences occurred in Tower Hamlets, Colindale, Ealing, Barnet, Greenwich, Hillingdon, Brent, Enfield, Hounslow, Islington and Barnet.