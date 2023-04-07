Former professional boxer turned actor, Chris Evangelou, 37, made his mark on the popular BBC soap Eastenders this week, bringing his talent and versatility to the small screen.

During his appearance in the soap, Evangelou went head-to-head with Max Bowden’s character Ben Mitchell.

Sharing photos on Instagram of Ben facing Evangelou’s character Troy, Bowden wrote: “Buzzing that we’ve got a proper boxing gym back in Albert Square. Loved shooting next week’s episodes with my brother @chrisevangelou. So good to combine my two loves acting and boxing! Tune in and see Ben bite off more than he can chew.”

Evangelou’s transition from the boxing ring to the world of acting has been a remarkable journey. Evangelou started training for boxing at the Haringey Boxing Gym in Tottenham. As an amateur boxer, he won six international gold medals and later in his professional career, he was a one-time national champion and won the International Welterweight Master Title. However, after suffering an injury, he turned his attention to acting and quickly made a name for himself in the industry.

Evangelou has also appeared in numerous television shows and films on platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, Sky Atlantic, Disney+, and Hulu, including a notable role in Guy Ritchie’s hit film The Gentlemen.

Speaking about his guest role in EastEnders, Evangelou said, “I am thrilled to be joining the EastEnders family for this short stint and can’t wait for viewers to see what we have in store. It’s an honour to have worked with such a talented cast and crew, and I am grateful for this opportunity.”

In 2021, Evangelou launched The Fit Factory gym in Cockfosters with his brother Andreas. At the time, he posted on social media: “Myself & my brother @andreasevangelou are proud to present the ‘NEW’ @thefitfactoryuk ‼️ We have come a long way since the beginning of last year. Building throughout covid and not being allowed to open for half a year, it was a very tough and stressful time. But I always had hope. 1 year on and we’ve doubled in size. Brand new equipment, a boxing ring and amazing fitness classes, we have something for everyone. Thank you to all that have supported us, it means the world to me and my bro.”

If you missed Evangelou’s performance on EastEnders, be sure to catch the replay of the week’s events from Albert Square on BBC iPlayer.

Follow Chris Evangelou on Instagram: @chrisevangelou