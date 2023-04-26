The first flight that arrived from Sudan to Larnaca was welcomed on Tuesday evening by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Constantinos Kombos.

According to an announcement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Minister visited the “Zenon” Coordination Centre in Larnaca, following the activation of the National Plan ESTIA for the provision of facilities and temporary accommodation of civilians from Sudan.

It is added that the Minister thanked the staff of the Ministries and other competent government agencies and organisations for their immediate response and readiness.

He further had the opportunity to welcome, on behalf of the Republic of Cyprus, the people who were evacuated on the first flight that arrived on Tuesday night, the announcement concludes.

In addition, the BBC reported earlier that two more flights from Sudan are set to arrive at Larnaca airport in the early hours.