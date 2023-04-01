Six fire engines and around 40 firefighters tackled a fire at a flat on Elgin Avenue in Maida Vale.

Part of a four-roomed flat on the second floor of a three-storey terraced house converted into flats was damaged by fire. Seven people left the building before firefighters arrived. A woman was rescued from a neighbouring property by firefighters via an internal staircase. There were no reports of any injuries.

The fire is believed to have been caused by an incense stick left unattended.

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said: “Candles, incense sticks and oil burners are one of the most common causes of fire. It is really important that you never leave them unattended and keep them away from anything that could catch fire such as curtains, furniture or clothes.

“We advise to place these in a suitable fire resistant candleholder which won’t be knocked over, and make sure you put them out entirely when you leave the room and especially before bed.”

The Brigade was called at 2103 and the fire was under control by 2229. Fire engines, including a 32-metre turntable ladder, from Paddington, North Kensington, Kensington and West Hampstead fire stations attended the scene.