Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters tackled a flat fire on Poole Street in Hackney.

A small part of a three-roomed second floor flat in a 13-storey residential building was damaged by the fire. Around 20 people evacuated the building before the Brigade arrived. There were no injuries reported.

The fire is believed to have been accidental caused by a fault within the kitchen extractor hood.

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said: “We’d like to remind homeowners to ensure they don’t have dirty ducting. If you don’t clean the ducting in your extraction system regularly, you’re at a greater risk of a fire.

“You should also make sure you keep the hob, cooker hood and extractor fan clean too – built up fat and grease can ignite and cause a fire.”

The Brigade was called at 1724 and the fire was under control at 1810. Fire crews from Shoreditch, Islington, Whitechapel, and Stoke Newington fire stations attended the scene.

Firefighters’ top tips for restaurants and takeaways:

Have ducting in your extraction system (ventilation) cleaned regularly

Ensure ducting is installed correctly

Take extra care when cooking with hot oil as it can easily overheat and catch fire

Never fill the pan more than one third full of fat or oil

Make sure food is dry before putting it in hot oil – oil and water are a dangerous mix

Use an electronic deep fat fryer if possible – they have automatic temperature controls and are much safer

Ensure your electrical system is regularly tested

Complete your Fire Risk Assessment and make an emergency plan.